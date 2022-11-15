Samuel Goldwyn Films Buys Political Thriller ‘88’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to “88” following its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. The political conspiracy thriller was directed by Eromose, the filmmaker behind “Nostradamus” and “Legacy.” It has an impressive cast that includes Brandon Victor Dixon, Naturi Naughton, Orlando Jones, Thomas Sadoski, Michael J. Harney, Amy Sloan, Kelly McCreary, Jon Tenney, Kenneth Choi and William Fichtner.

“88” was executive produced by multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey. Hunter Arnold, Linda B. Rubin, Eromose, Brandon Victor Dixon and Warren Adams served as producers. The film will be released in theaters and on digital platforms next year.

The film follows Femi Jackson (Dixon), the financial director for a Democratic super PAC behind a frontrunner presidential candidate. He discovers unusual patterns in donations and enlists an investment blogger, Ira Goldstein (Sadoski), to dig deeper. As Femi’s wife Maria (Naughton) strives to educate their son on the dangers he will face in modern society while she fights racial and classist bias at work, Femi and Ira follow the campaign money trail back to its nefarious origins in a race to uncover the truth before the presidential primaries. The film investigates the divergence of race, money, power and politics through the lens of a Black family.

“Samuel Goldwyn are fantastic at handling works that challenge audiences and they’re perfect partners for a film that takes a unique approach to the political thriller,” Eromose said,

The deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg, director of acquisitions and theatrical sales at Samuel Goldwyn Films, with Thomas Greenberg of Del, Shaw, Moonves representing the filmmakers.