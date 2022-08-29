SAG Announces Key Dates for Awards Ceremony as Search for Network Continues

The SAG Awards has announced key dates, which includes the voting window and the date of its awards ceremony, set for Sunday, Feb. 26.

The submission period for this year’s awards for film and television is now open, while the nominating committee has already been formed. The nominations voting period for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards begin on Dec. 5 and close on Jan. 8.

The nominations will be announced Jan. 11, four days before the Critics Choice Awards ceremony. The final voting opens on Jan. 18 and closes on Feb. 24.

The awards are still without a TV berth, after longtime partner TNT and its sister network TBS dropped the show during the continued downsizing at Warner Bros.-Discovery following the merger.

Variety recently reported on the ongoing search to find a new network, which has not yet come to fruition.

This year’s slate of film contenders look promising as it will likely include populist titles like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Large dramatic ensembles sure to be in the mix include “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Tár,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Women Talking.”

TV selections will also be robust with the likes of “House of the Dragons” from HBO and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” from Amazon heavily in the discussion.

The full list of key dates are below.

29th SAG Awards Key Dates:

Monday, August 1, 2022

Nominating Committees Formed

Monday, August 29, 2022

Submissions Open

Friday, October 21, 2022

Submissions Close at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 5, 2022

Nominations Voting Opens

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Nominations Voting Closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Nominations Announced

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Final Voting Opens

Friday, February 24, 2023

Final Voting Closes at 12 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 26, 2023

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards