Sadie Frost Boards Mental Health-Inspired Short ‘Boxed-Up’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sadie Frost has been tapped for the lead role in “Boxed-Up,” a short film about mental health.

Frost will play Eileen, a dysfunctional mother who is processing the grief of losing her husband at the same time as exploring her fractured relationship with her daughter.

“After a devastating loss, a distant mother has 24 hours to connect with her daughter in a new age world where soul-devouring spirits use dreams to hunt the weak,” reads the logline. “The film explores the implications of losing a loved one in the heightened reality of its world.”

The short, which is written by Jamie L. Tree, is intended as a proof of concept for a feature in the manner of “Lights Out” and “Saw,” both of which began life as shorts.

Tree, who set out to make something different from a “typical mental health film,” is co-directing alongside Vlad-Paul Ghilaş, who also produced the short.

“I am so excited to be involved with such an exciting and interesting project with such wonderful up and coming young filmmakers,” Frost said in a statement.

Ghilaş explained of the impetus behind his joining the project: “I grew up in Romania and was constantly bullied. Being raised in such a toxic environment made me feel like an outcast. I don’t think I realised how much it affected me until I came to the U.K. I want to use my past experiences as a platform to inspire the younger generation”.

Tree has also experienced his own struggles with mental health. “I suffered from bad anxiety when I was younger,” he said. “There was no understanding or support back then for those struggling with their mental health. I’ve worked hard to write a story that shows how it feels to be held hostage by your own mind.”

Frost has previously appeared in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” opposite Gary Oldman and “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.” She recently completed production on “The Chelsea Cowboy” alongside Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.

Frost made her directorial debut last fall with “Quant,” a documentary about sixties designer Mary Quant.

“Boxed-Up” will launch a crowdfunding campaign to support the project next month.