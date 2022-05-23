Lockdown Drama ‘A Bird Flew In,’ Starring Sadie Frost, Boarded by Studio Soho, Launches Sales at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Studio Soho International has acquired worldwide rights to “A Bird Flew In” and has launched sales at the Cannes Film Market.

“Quant” producer Kirsty Bell, the founder of production company Goldfinch Entertainment, makes her directorial debut with the film, which stars Sadie Frost, Derek Jacobi, Morgana Robinson, Jeff Fahey, Frances Barber, Julie Dray, Sophie Kennedy Clark and Camilla Rutherford. It is produced by Ben Charles Edwards (“Quant”) for Goldfinch with Phil McKenzie (“Twist”) serving as executive producer.

Composed of seven interlinked narratives, the film is set in the U.K.’s COVID-19 lockdown. The entire cast and crew of a feature film are sent home – alone. Now there are only actors with no audience, production crew with no set and directors with no script. Couples fall apart, others come together, and some find they are simply alone.

The film has had extensive festival play and has been gathering accolades. Bell won European breakout director of the year at the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival and best female director at the Vancouver Independent Film Festival, where the film also won the cinematography award.

The film is opening the Monaco Streaming Film Festival on May 31. Studio Soho Distribution is releasing it in U.K. cinemas in July.

Studio Soho’s credits include the Oscar nominated “The Man Who Sold His Skin” and Cannes official selection “Here We Are.”

Besides “Quant,” which was Frost’s directorial debut, Goldfinch’s recent productions include “Ronnie’s,” a look at the figure behind London’s jazz venue Ronnie Scott’s and horror “Father of Flies,” directed by Ben Charles Edwards.

As revealed by Variety, Frost’s next film “Twiggy” is produced by Soho Talent, part of the Film Soho group, and Frost’s new production company Reel Time.