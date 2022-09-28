Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘Totally Separate’ from ‘Logan,’ Ryan Reynolds Confirms: ‘Logan Died’ and We’re ‘Not Touching That’

Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3” has ignited a ton of questions from Marvel fans, chief among them: How is Wolverine alive after being killed off in “Logan”? While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are not about to reveal the answer, they did share a video on social media confirming that whatever happens in “Deadpool 3” will not negate the events of “Logan.”

“‘Logan’ takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing,” Reynolds confirmed. “Logan died in ‘Logan.’ Not touching that. What actually happens in our film….”

As Reynolds continues to presumably share details about Wolverine’s return, Wham!’s “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” blasts over the video and blocks out everything he’s saying. It’s a goof, but at least Marvel fans know that “Deadpool 3” will not be screwing with Wolverine’s powerful death scene in “Logan.” Considering the MCU is now fully exploring the multiverse, expect Jackman to play a different iteration of Wolverine as the version who died in “Logan” remains dead.

James Mangold, who directed Jackman in “Logan” as well as its predecessor “The Wolverine,” initially reacted to the “Deadpool 3″ news with a gif depicting Wolverine’s fatal death scene in “Logan.” Many Marvel fans assumed this meant Mangold was angry over the character coming back and thus negating the ending of his movie, but the filmmaker said that wasn’t the case.

“Oh my gosh! Everybody chill,” Mangold wrote on Twitter. “Just kidding! I’m all good! ‘Logan’ will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cook up!”

“Deadpool 3” is set to open in theaters Sept. 6, 2024 from Disney.