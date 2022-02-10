Ryan Reynolds Saves the Future With His Childhood Self in Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ Trailer

Ryan Reynolds is ready to go back to the past.

Netflix has released the first trailer for “The Adam Project,” a new sci-fi action movie starring Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” “Free Guy”).

The film stars Reynolds as Adam Reed, a fighter jet pilot from the future. After an accident sends him traveling through time, he winds up in the year 2022, when he was a 12-year old boy (played by Walker Scobell) struggling in school after the apparent disappearance of his father (played by Mark Ruffalo). Jennifer Garner portrays Adam’s mom, and the cast is rounded out by Catherine Keener, Zoe Saldana and Alex Mallari Jr.

In the trailer, the two versions of Adam meet after his older self crashes his futuristic jet in the woods near his childhood home. The two join forces on an adventure that will take them through time and space, and eventually force both versions of Adam to confront their absent father together.

“Time travel exists,” Reynolds says in the trailer. “This world, our world, everything has already been changed. We’re gonna put the genie back in the bottle.”

This is the second film Reynolds and Levy have made together, after last year’s “Free Guy,” which was nominated for best visual effects at the 2022 Academy Awards. Both produce the film, along with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger. The script was written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. Skydance Media, 21 Laps Entertainment and Maximum Effort are the productions companies for the film.

“The Adam Project” releases on Netflix March 11.