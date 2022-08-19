Ryan Gosling in Talks to Join Margot Robbie in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Reboot

Ryan Gosling is in talks to join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ new “Ocean’s Eleven” reboot, Variety can confirm.

After co-starring as Ken and Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie, Gosling and Robbie have made plans to team up again for the franchise reboot, directed by Jay Roach. Carrie Solomon wrote the script for the film. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the prequel story is expected to take place in 1960s Europe, far away from Las Vegas, where the Rat Pack-starring original film — released in 1960 — and the George Clooney-fronted trilogy of the early 2000s were based. “Ocean’s 8,” which boasted an all-woman heist crew led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, set its action in New York City.

In addition to starring in the project, Robbie is set to produce the film under her LuckyChap banner with Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham. Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara will executive produce. Village Roadshow is also involved in the project in an exec producer capacity.

Reports that heist comedy prequel was in the works surfaced in May, with the caveat that the prequel is in active development at Warner Bros. and has not yet been greenlit. Reports indicate that the project is eyeing a Spring 2023 production start date. Robbie and Gosling’s star turn in “Barbie” is slated to open on July 21, 2023.

Puck was first to report news of Gosling’s negotiations to join the picture. Gosling is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.