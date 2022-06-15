Ryan Gosling Debuts Ken for ‘Barbie’ Movie: Bleach Blonde, Spray Tan and Personalized Underwear

Ryan Gosling makes for the perfect Ken doll in Warner Bros.’ latest look at Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” which stars Margot Robbie in the title role. The studio has debuted a striking photo of Gosling’s Ken sporting six-pack abs, bleach blonde hair and a spray tan. The image is the second official still from “Barbie” to be released following a photo showing Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible.

Gerwig co-wrote the “Barbie” script with her partner, “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America” collaborator Noah Baumbach. Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. While no plot details from “Barbie” have been confirmed, it’s rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot.

Liu described “Barbie” earlier this year as “wild” and “incredibly unique,” adding, “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy.” The film is not a musical, but Liu said he’s been in dance rehearsals aplenty for the movie. The actor also teased what it’s like working on a Greta Gerwig set.

“When you’re doing a scene and it’s working, you hear, ‘HAHAHAHA!’ It’s the best feeling in the world,” Liu said. “If you’re an asshole on a Greta Gerwig set, there’s no hope for you.”

The “Shang-Chi” breakout star is allegedly playing one of several Ken dolls in the film. Liu had to wax his entire body for the role, which he called “one of the most painful experiences of my life. … I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.”

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” will open in theaters on July 21, 2023.