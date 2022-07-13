Ryan Gosling Says Ken in ‘Barbie’ Has ‘No Money, No Job, No Car, No House’

Ryan Gosling’s Ken doll in the upcoming “Barbie” movie is not living the dream life. While plot details about the upcoming movie remain under wraps, the actor recently dropped one story detail in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. According to Gosling, the character of Ken in “Barbie” is having a much rougher go at life than his hunted spy character in Netflix’s “The Gray Man.”

“That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think,” Gosling quipped. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff.”

Gosling’s tease might support rumors that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s “Barbie” script is a fist-out-of-water comedy in which Margot Robbie’s eponymous character and Gosling’s Ken find themselves lost in the real world. It seems like Ken might have a meltdown without any of his possessions.

“It’s not what you think it is, unless it is,” Gosling said about the movie, purposefully being vague. “And then you know what it is, but I don’t think that’s what you think it is. Wait, what are we talking about?”

Gosling isn’t allowed to disclose any information about “Barbie,” he added, joking that Mattel will come “box me up” if he lets any details about the secretive project slip.

The “Barbie” supporting cast includes the likes of America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more. It’s rumored that several Barbie and Ken characters factor into the plot, so Gosling’s Ken isn’t the only Ken fans are expecting to see.

Liu described “Barbie” earlier this year as “wild” and “incredibly unique,” adding, “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy.” The film is not a musical, but Liu said he’d been in dance rehearsals aplenty for the movie.

Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” will open in theaters on July 21, 2023.