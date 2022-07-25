Kevin Feige Answers Ryan Gosling’s Call to Play Ghost Rider: ‘I’d Love to Find a Place For Him in the MCU’

Ryan Gosling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It’s an enticing possibility for Marvel Studios president and MCU architect Kevin Feige, who told MTV News at Comic-Con that he’d “love to find a place” for Gosling in the MCU. Feige was responding to Gosling’s own pitch to play Ghost Rider in a future Marvel movie. The “La La Land” Oscar nominee personally told “Happy Sad Confused” host Josh Horowitz earlier this month that Ghost Rider is the one superhero he wants to play.

“Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” Feige said when he learned about Gosling’s Marvel pitch.

Even when Feige was informed that “The Walking Dead” favorite Norman Reedus is also on record wanting to play Ghost Rider, the Marvel Studios boss responded, “Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing…I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing.”

“Ghost Rider” was first turned into a movie in 2007 with Nicolas Cage in the title role. A sequel, “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” was released in 2012. The first movie co-starred Eva Mendes, who just so happens to be Gosling’s longtime partner. The actors have two children together.

Rumors have circulated that Gosling has been courted for the MCU to play the superhero Nova, but the actor recently shut down such speculation. “I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me,” Gosling told MTV News while promoting his Netflix action tentpole “The Gray Man.”

When asked how many comic book hero roles he’s turned down, Gosling answered, “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it.”

A Nova movie is not currently on Marvel’s upcoming slate for Phases 5 and 6, nor is a Ghost Rider movie. However, Feige teased that the MCU will be getting a bit more Ghost Rider-friendly with the upcoming supernatural MCU entry “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali in the title role.

Watch Feige’s full interview with MTV News at Comic-Con below.