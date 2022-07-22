Ryan Gosling Discovered a Ken Doll in the Dirt Right After Getting ‘Barbie’ Offer: ‘Best Script I’ve Ever Read’

Ryan Gosling said on “The Tonight Show” that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s “Barbie” screenplay is “the best script I’ve ever read,” but that’s not what made him finally agree to Gerwig’s offer to star in the movie as Ken. It turns out the universe gave Gosling a bit of a push, as the actor discovered one of his daughter’s Ken dolls face down in the dirt almost immediately after being offered the “Barbie” movie.

“Best script I’ve ever read. I walk out in the backyard [after getting the offer] and, do you know where I found Ken?” Gosling said. “[A Ken doll] face down in the mud next to a squished lemon. I texted [the photo] to Greta and said, ‘I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told.'”

Gosling has been out promoting his new Netflix action movie “The Gray Man” (now streaming), but his press tour has been dominated by buzz about “Barbie.” The actor plays Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie, but there are rumors circulating that the film features several actors as different iterations of the two dolls. As recently revealed by Variety, Gosling and Robbie had pay parity on “Barbie” and both earned $12.5 million salaries.

The “Barbie” cast also includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae and Michael Cera.

“Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life,” Gosling told Variety on “The Gray Man” red carpet about playing Ken. “I felt like I was seeing myself [when I saw the viral first look Ken photo]. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

“Barbie” opens in theaters July 21, 2023 from Warner Bros.