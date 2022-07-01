‘RWBY’ to Crossover With Justice League in Upcoming Feature Film From Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros.

“RWBY” is crossing over with the heroes of DC Comics. A new film spinoff of the popular animated web series has been announced, which will feature characters from the Justice League.

The announcement was made on Friday during RTX Austin, a convention hosted by digital media company Rooster Teeth. During a panel for “RWBY,” the cast and crew — including writers and directors Kerry Shawcross and Eddy Rivas, supervising producer Laura Yates and voice actors Lindsay Jones, Barbara Dunkelman, Arryn Zech and Kara Eberle — dropped the news for the upcoming film, along with other announcements.

The crossover will be the first film set in the “RWBY” universe and will be animated by the same team as the web series. The film will be produced by Rooster Teeth in partnership with Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The series comes after last year’s “RWBY x Justice League” comic book miniseries, which was written by Marguerite Bennett with art from Aneke, Stephanie Pepper and Emanuela Lupacchino. According to the announcement, the new film will feature a completely new story separate from the original comic. The film is currently slated for 2023.

First created in 2013 by Monty Oum, “RWBY” is set in the world of Remnant, where warriors called huntsmen and huntresses protect the world from monsters known as Grimm. The story follows four young women — Ruby (Jones), Weiss (Eberle), Blake (Zech) and Yang (Dunkelman) — training to become huntresses at the Beacon Academy. The series is produced by Rooster Teeth Animation with Shawcross, Matt Hullum and Burnie Burns executive producing.

In addition to announcing the upcoming film, the panel also released a teaser for Volume 9 of “RWBY,” which is scheduled to premiere in early 2023. Watch the clip below.