‘Rust’ Civil Settlement Has No Impact on Possible Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin and Producers, D.A. Says

The settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit in the “Rust” shooting will have no effect on the district attorney’s consideration of criminal charges, the D.A.’s office said Wednesday.

The producers of “Rust,” including Alec Baldwin, announced a settlement on Wednesday morning with Matthew Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The producers intend to resume production of the film in January.

“The proposed settlement announced today in Matthew Hutchins’ wrongful death case against ‘Rust’ movie producers, including Alec Baldwin, in the death of Halyna Hutchins will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies’ ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case,” said Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the D.A.’s office. “While civil suits are settled privately and often involve financial awards, criminal cases deal only in facts. If the facts and evidence warrant criminal charges under New Mexico law then charges will be brought. No one is above the law.”

The D.A.’s office is considering charges against as many as four people, including Baldwin. In a letter on Aug. 30, Carmack-Altwies said that she needed emergency funding to cover the cost of separate trials, each of which might take several weeks or a month.

Baldwin fired a Colt .45 revolver while setting up a scene on Oct. 21, 2021, near Santa Fe, N.M. The gun contained a live bullet, which traveled through Halyna Hutchins and lodged in the shoulder of Joel Souza, the film’s director. Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Souza was released from the hospital later that day.

Matthew Hutchins issued a statement on Wednesday saying he has “no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin).” He pointedly did not mention other crew members involved in handling the weapon, including David Halls, the first assistant director, and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer who loaded it.

Jason Bowles, the attorney who represents Gutierrez Reed, said she was grateful for the settlement.

“We are hopeful that the district attorneys office will also recognize that a measure of Justice has been achieved in regards to this tragic accident, and that they will opt not to pursue criminal charges,” Bowles said.