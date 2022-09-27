Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan.

Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry.

Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby has been cast in a key role in the project, specifics of which are being kept under wraps.

In Dec. 2020, Variety exclusively reported that Mabry (“Mississippi Damned,” “Queen Sugar”) had signed on to the project, which is produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Entertainment, with Searchlight’s heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas overseeing the project on behalf of the studio, alongside director of production Zahra Phillips and creative executive Apolline Berty.

The project marks a reunion for Hornsby with Temple Hill after his award-winning turn in 2018’s “The Hate U Give” (which the company produced), as well as with Lathan, after the actors played exes on Showtime’s “The Affair”

Hornsby most recently starred as Don King in the Hulu limited series “Mike” and leads the hit Starz series “BMF” as patriarch Charles Flenory. In 2016, he appeared opposite Denzel Washington and Viola Davis in 2016’s “Fences,” reprising his critically acclaimed performance from the 2010 Tony-winning Broadway revival. Hornsby’s credits also include “Creed II,” the Netflix limited series “Seven Seconds” and the Netflix sci-fi series “Lost in Space.”

Hornsby is represented by APA, Cohn/Torgan Management and Hansen, Jacobson.