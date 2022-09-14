Disney, Amazon Studios, Warner Bros Discovery and Others Pledge Support for Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet School

Disney, Amazon Studios, Fox Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery and other major Hollywood players are pledging support for the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a major educational outreach initiative championed last year by George Clooney and others.

Paramount and NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises are also signing on to become founding partners of the Los Angeles Unified School District magnet facility.

These companies join previously announced founding partners History Channel/A+E Networks, Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment. The group has committed to providing more than $4 million in funding for the school, which opened in August with 150 students at the Edward G. Roybal Learning Complex in downtown Los Angeles.

Charlie Collier, CEO of FOX Entertainment, Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Office for NBCUniversal and Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion at Paramount and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Nickelodeon have joined the Roybal Advisory Board to work alongside a member coalition that includes actors and industry executives.

The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet was founded in 2021 by Clooney, Grant Heslov, Don Cheadle, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Nicole Avant, Eva Longoria, Working Title Films founders Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and CAA chieftain Bryan Lourd in partnership with LAUSD, the nation’s second-largest public school system. The school, overseen by principal Blanca Cruz, aims to build an inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented college- and career-ready students interested in the film and television industries, providing them with resources and mentors that have been historically unavailable to them.

“A year ago, ten of us set out establish a clear pathway to good-paying jobs for students in underserved communities by supporting them with a robust academic education and practical training. Today, we welcome these companies into the Roybal family. Together, our collective resources will help deliver on the promise of a more inclusive industry,” Lourd said of the new support. “Roybal is just the beginning and we welcome all those who share in our mission to join us.”