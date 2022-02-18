Royal Shakespeare Company, ScreenSkills Team for Live Performance Workshops

The U.K.’s industry-led skills body ScreenSkills has teamed with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) to offer workshops on live performance.

The workshops, titled “Live Performance Goes Digital” and led by the team behind the RSC’s stage-to-screen productions, will be open to regional theatres and touring companies as well as independent producers, directors, stage managers and other live performance professionals to share understanding on how to capture live performance.

Over a day and a half, participants will be given an insight into practical considerations at play when it comes to capturing theater performances for the big screen and the processes involved, including an invitation to observe the RSC as they prepare to film a live theater performance in Stratford-upon-Avon. The following day there will be an opportunity to discuss the recording with experts.

“Reimagining our live stage productions of Shakespeare’s plays for screen is an important part of the RSC’s work to bring our stories to everyone,” said Erica Whyman, acting artistic director of the RSC, in a statement. “We’ve been excited this year to also work with Coventry City of Culture to stream new plays performed live in the streets of Coventry, and are delighted that this workshop will share knowledge about the different processes involved in these productions.”

John Wyver, director of screen productions for the RSC, said: “There is a long and rich history of live performance being presented onscreen. We’re thrilled by the opportunity to open up our production process for stage and screen colleagues interested in the possibilities for live performance existing beyond the stage, and excited to share our practice to support the cultural sector on its journey into and beyond digital.”

Robyn Winfield-Smith, a director who is producing the workshop, added: “We’re at an exciting moment: the creative industries are colliding and overlapping in brilliant ways. The sharing of skills, expertise and creative ideas is more important than ever. We hope that this workshop will give participants an introduction to some of the options, considerations, opportunities and challenges involved when filming or capturing live performance for broadcast or streaming.”

There are 15 places available for the workshops, which were created with funding from Arts Council England and will be facilitated by West Midlands-based theater company Liminal Stage, which focuses on the intersection between live performance and technology.

Applicants must have three years’ professional experience to apply and applications from the West Midlands are encouraged. There is also funding available for those without local accommodation.

To apply visit the Training and opportunities directory on ScreenSkills.com.