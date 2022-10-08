‘The Roundup’ and ‘Pororo’ Film Franchises Lead K-Movie’s Busan Sales Pitch

Still riding high on the success of “The Roundup,” Korean indie film producer and seller K-Movie Entertainment, is showcasing a slate of 16 movies at the Asian and Contents Film Market, part of the Busan International Film Festival.



The company has two titles featuring Don Lee (“The Eternals”) including the previously announced “The Roundup: No Way Out,” the third instalment of the Crime City film series. The second film is the highest grossing film of this year in Korea, with a $100 million total. The crime action film, which also stars Lee Jun Hyuk (“Baseball Girl”) and Aoki Munetaka (Japan’s “Rurouni Kenshin” franchise), is currently in production and is expected to release in 2023.



K-Movie has become the new representative for the “Pororo” animated penguin film franchise. The catalog of six titles includes the latest, “Pororo Dragon Castle Adventure” which was released on July 28.

“Ditto” is a remake of the 2000 fantasy romance of the same name about two college students living in a different era but who are able to build a connection via an old radio following a lunar eclipse. The new version is expected to release on Nov. 16, 2022, and will feature popular young actors Yeo Jin Gu (“Ajoomma” and “Warriors of The Dawn”) and Cho Yi Hyun (TV series “Hospital Playlist” and “All of Us Are Dead”).



Three other titles play in the romance and comedy genres. “Midnight Sun,” a remake of a Japanese film, involves a girl who loves to sing, but who is struck down by a disease that means she cannot be exposed to sunlight. The film stars Jung Ji So (“Parasite”) and Cha Hak Yeon (better known as N from K-pop boy band VIXX), and also features music written by K-pop duo, AKMU’s Lee Chan Hyuk



“How to Fall in Love With Your Worst Neighbor,” a classic story of two neighbors at loggerheads who come to realize they have feelings for each other; and “Thunderstruck Cop,” about a policeman garnering a superpower after getting struck by lightning, round out the company’s offering.