Rotterdam Film Festival Unveils 2022 Big Screen Competition Lineup

Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s “Assault” and “Kung Fu Zohra” from Mabrouk El Mechri are among the line-up at International Film Festival Rotterdam’s (IFFR) 51st edition.

Both films were selected for the Big Screen competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular, classic and arthouse cinema.

IFFR also boasts the Tiger competition for emerging talent and Ammodo Tiger Short competition for shorts.

The festival’s full-line up was announced on Friday morning.

Jurors for the Tiger Competition consist of Zsuzsi Bánkuti , Gust Van den Berghe, Tatiana Leite, Thekla Reuten and Farid Tabarki while the Big Screen competition will be judged by an audience jury. Tim Leyendekker, Nduka Mntambo and Rieke Vos will judge the Ammodo Tiger Short competition.

IFFR will run as a virtual festival on IFFR.com from Jan 26-Feb. 6 for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said of the line-up: “The announcement of our full festival programme is always an exciting moment and this year is no exception. After the tough decision to move our festival online, we’ve curated a wonderful online selection for our audiences here in the Netherlands, whilst also ensuring that our competition lineups and the filmmakers who trusted us with their premieres will be given a platform within our Press & Industry Selection. When cinemas are allowed to open again, we will present competition titles on the big screen to our audiences later in the year.”

Check out the full list below:

Tiger Competition 2022 selection

Achrome, Maria Ignatenko, 2022, Russia

The Cloud Messenger, Rahat Mahajan, 2022, India

A criança, Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois, 2022, Portugal

EAMI, Paz Encina, 2022, Paraguay/Germany/Argentina/Netherlands/France/United States

Excess Will Save Us, Morgane Dziurla-Petit, 2022, Sweden

Kafka for Kids, Roee Rosen, 2022, Israel

Malintzin 17, Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky, 2022, Mexico

Met mes, Sam de Jong, 2022, Netherlands

The Plains, David Easteal, 2022, Australia

Proyecto Fantasma, Roberto Doveris, 2022, Chile

Le rêve et la radio, Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk, 2022, Canada

Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish, Lei Lei, 2022, United States/Netherlands

To Love Again, Gao Linyang, 2022, China

Yamabuki, Yamasaki Juichiro, 2022, Japan/France

Big Screen Competition

Assault, Adilkhan Yerzhanov, 2022, Kazakhstan/Russia

Broadway, Christos Massalas, 2022, Greece/France/Romania

CE2, Jacques Doillon, 2021, France

Daryn’s Gym, Brett Michael Innes, 2021, South Africa

Drifting Petals, Clara Law, 2021, Australia

The Harbour, Rajeev Ravi, 2022, India

The Island, Anca Damian, 2021, Romania

Kung Fu Zohra, Mabrouk El Mechri, 2021, France

Mi vacío y yo, Adrián Silvestre, 2021, Spain

Splendid Isolation, Urszula Antoniak, 2022, Netherlands

O trio em mi bemol, Rita Azevedo Gomes, 2022, Portugal

Ammodo Tiger Short Competition

Answering the Sun, Rainer Kohlberger, 2022, Austria/Germany

Becoming Male in the Middle Ages, Pedro Neves Marques, 2022, Portugal

Chants from a Holy Book, Cesar Gananian/Cassiana Der Haroutiounian, 2021, Brazil

Constant, Sasha Litvintseva/Beny Wagner, 2022, Germany/United Kingdom

Dawn, Leonor Noivo, 2021, Portugal

Glass Life, Sara Cwynar, 2021, United States

Isn’t It a Beautiful World, Joseph Wilson, 2021, United Kingdom

The Making of Crime Scenes, Hsu Che-yu, 2022, France/Taiwan

Nazarbazi, Maryam Tafakory, 2022, Iran/United Kingdom

El nombre de las cosas, Diego Escobar, 2022, Chile

Nosferasta: First Bite, Bayley Sweitzer/Adam Khalil, 2021, United States

Polycephaly in D, Michael Robinson, 2021, United States

Punctured Sky, Jon Rafman, 2021, United States

Songs for living, Korakrit Arunanondchai/Alex Gvojic, 2022, United States/Thailand

Tomorrow Is a Water Palace, Juanita Onzaga, 2022, Belgium

urban solutions, Arne Hector/Luciana Mazeto/Vinícius Lopes/Minze Tummescheit, 2022, Germany/Brazil