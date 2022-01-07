Rotterdam Film Festival Unveils 2022 Big Screen Competition Lineup

Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s “Assault” and “Kung Fu Zohra” from Mabrouk El Mechri are among the line-up at International Film Festival Rotterdam’s (IFFR) 51st edition.
Both films were selected for the Big Screen competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular, classic and arthouse cinema.
IFFR also boasts the Tiger competition for emerging talent and Ammodo Tiger Short competition for shorts.
The festival’s full-line up was announced on Friday morning.
Jurors for the Tiger Competition consist of Zsuzsi Bánkuti , Gust Van den Berghe, Tatiana Leite, Thekla Reuten and Farid Tabarki while the Big Screen competition will be judged by an audience jury. Tim Leyendekker, Nduka Mntambo and Rieke Vos will judge the Ammodo Tiger Short competition.
IFFR will run as a virtual festival on IFFR.com from Jan 26-Feb. 6 for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic said of the line-up: “The announcement of our full festival programme is always an exciting moment and this year is no exception. After the tough decision to move our festival online, we’ve curated a wonderful online selection for our audiences here in the Netherlands, whilst also ensuring that our competition lineups and the filmmakers who trusted us with their premieres will be given a platform within our Press & Industry Selection. When cinemas are allowed to open again, we will present competition titles on the big screen to our audiences later in the year.”
Check out the full list below:
Tiger Competition 2022 selection
Achrome, Maria Ignatenko, 2022, Russia
The Cloud Messenger, Rahat Mahajan, 2022, India
A criança, Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois, 2022, Portugal
EAMI, Paz Encina, 2022, Paraguay/Germany/Argentina/Netherlands/France/United States
Excess Will Save Us, Morgane Dziurla-Petit, 2022, Sweden
Kafka for Kids, Roee Rosen, 2022, Israel
Malintzin 17, Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky, 2022, Mexico
Met mes, Sam de Jong, 2022, Netherlands
The Plains, David Easteal, 2022, Australia
Proyecto Fantasma, Roberto Doveris, 2022, Chile
Le rêve et la radio, Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk, 2022, Canada
Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish, Lei Lei, 2022, United States/Netherlands
To Love Again, Gao Linyang, 2022, China
Yamabuki, Yamasaki Juichiro, 2022, Japan/France
Big Screen Competition
Assault, Adilkhan Yerzhanov, 2022, Kazakhstan/Russia
Broadway, Christos Massalas, 2022, Greece/France/Romania
CE2, Jacques Doillon, 2021, France
Daryn’s Gym, Brett Michael Innes, 2021, South Africa
Drifting Petals, Clara Law, 2021, Australia
The Harbour, Rajeev Ravi, 2022, India
The Island, Anca Damian, 2021, Romania
Kung Fu Zohra, Mabrouk El Mechri, 2021, France
Mi vacío y yo, Adrián Silvestre, 2021, Spain
Splendid Isolation, Urszula Antoniak, 2022, Netherlands
O trio em mi bemol, Rita Azevedo Gomes, 2022, Portugal
Ammodo Tiger Short Competition
Answering the Sun, Rainer Kohlberger, 2022, Austria/Germany
Becoming Male in the Middle Ages, Pedro Neves Marques, 2022, Portugal
Chants from a Holy Book, Cesar Gananian/Cassiana Der Haroutiounian, 2021, Brazil
Constant, Sasha Litvintseva/Beny Wagner, 2022, Germany/United Kingdom
Dawn, Leonor Noivo, 2021, Portugal
Glass Life, Sara Cwynar, 2021, United States
Isn’t It a Beautiful World, Joseph Wilson, 2021, United Kingdom
The Making of Crime Scenes, Hsu Che-yu, 2022, France/Taiwan
Nazarbazi, Maryam Tafakory, 2022, Iran/United Kingdom
El nombre de las cosas, Diego Escobar, 2022, Chile
Nosferasta: First Bite, Bayley Sweitzer/Adam Khalil, 2021, United States
Polycephaly in D, Michael Robinson, 2021, United States
Punctured Sky, Jon Rafman, 2021, United States
Songs for living, Korakrit Arunanondchai/Alex Gvojic, 2022, United States/Thailand
Tomorrow Is a Water Palace, Juanita Onzaga, 2022, Belgium
urban solutions, Arne Hector/Luciana Mazeto/Vinícius Lopes/Minze Tummescheit, 2022, Germany/Brazil