‘Fauda’ Director Rotem Shamir Makes Indian Debut With Afghan Rescue Film ‘Garud’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rotem Shamir, whose credits include hit series “Fauda” and “Hostages” will make his Indian film debut as director of “Garud.”

Inspired by real events, “Garud” will present a fictionalized depiction of the rescue mission in Afghanistan, based on the story of a police officer and his team of special forces.

The film will be produced by Ajay Kapoor (“Attack”) for Ajay Kapoor Productions and Subhash Kale for Vikrant Studio. The cast is being finalized.

Kapoor said: ” ‘Garud’ is a huge project for me, I’m emotionally driven to the film and want to give it the best treatment possible. Rotem Shamir is a renowned filmmaker and has a great experience in the sensibilities that we are looking at for Garud. Rotem Shamir and I are planning various projects together as a team. Being from Israel and having made a show about the conditions of hostages, the understanding and vision he possesses will definitely help us. We wanted someone to grasp the emotional quotient as well as cater to the international sensibilities as the subject has an universal appeal.”

Shamir said: ” ‘Garud’ is a very exciting film, while it is focused on the Indian aspect of the story, it has a universal appeal that promises to connect with people all across. I have been fascinated with the content from the Indian entertainment industry for a long time, hence when Ajay Kapoor brought this film to me, I knew I had to take it. Especially looking forward to working with Ajay Kapoor, who has been associated with so many varied films, I am really excited for the long term association with Ajay Kapoor.”

Kale added: “Right from the inception, we have been working on bringing together the best team possible for ‘Garud.’ We are tapping into all avenues, and I am really looking forward to this project.”

The film has music by Ravi Basrur, who is white hot in India thanks to his score for “K.G.F: Chapter 2.”