Rosy McEwen Set for Lead Role in Georgia Oakley Feature ‘Blue Jean’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Alienist’s” Rosy McEwen has boarded Georgia Oakley’s upcoming feature “Blue Jean” in the lead role.

McEwen, who was named one of Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch 2020, will play the eponymous Jean, a teacher who finds herself grappling with her identity during the tail-end of the 1980s.

Oakley, whose debut short film “Little Bird” was nominated for best narrative short film at Tribeca Film Festival, is directing the film from her original screenplay.

“Jean is a woman forced to wear multiple masks in the different areas of her life, and as such she has this sort of taut, cloistered energy that Rosy has absolutely mastered,” Oakley said in a statement. “I think it takes an actor such as Rosy, with such intelligence and poise to communicate these kinds of complex emotions; I can’t wait to work with her to bring Jean to life.”

McEwen said of the role: “I’m so grateful and proud to be part of this project, it’s a story that needs to be told and heard by everyone.”

“Blue Jean” is Oakley’s debut feature and will also mark McEwen’s first leading feature film role.

McEwen will next be seen in “Vesper Seeds” alongside Eddie Marsan and Raffiella Chapman.

Oakley’s web series “Bored” screened at SXSW and she has been mentored by Desiree Akhavan (“Appropriate Behaviour”) as part of a joint BFI Flare and BAFTA mentoring program for LGBTQ+ filmmakers.

Hélène Sifre produces. “Blue Jean” is a Kleio Films production and is backed by BBC Film and BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, in association with Great Point Media.

Rosy McEwen is represented by Curtis Brown Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher