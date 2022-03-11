Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access Launch Digital Creators Program Focused on Representation (EXCLUSIVE)

Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access have joined forces to launch the Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program, a new initiative to develop emerging content creators with the goal of increasing diverse, equitable and inclusive representation.

According to a press release, the program “provides underrepresented digital talent a platform to break through

to new audiences while also providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed as a content creator.” The three-month program will consist of two months of mentorship and training from the Rooster Teeth and WarnerMedia Access teams, followed by a monthlong apprenticeship at Rooster Teeth’s studios in Austin, Texas.

“In entertainment, digital is considered to be the most even playing field, and for that reason, we’ve seen less proactive initiatives to increase diversity. The truth is that digital creators face the same problems that plague all aspects of entertainment, and are often the least supported,” said Jejuan Guillory, Rooster Teeth’s head of casting and talent strategy. “The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program will bring more equity to digital entertainment by increasing representation of underrepresented talent and giving them the right tools and opportunities to shine.”

Digital creators passionate about pop culture, sports, comedy, gaming and animation are encouraged to apply. To qualify for the program, applicants must have a minimum of 1,000 followers across all platforms (YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, Snap and Facebook), but should not exceed 300,000 followers. For podcasters, applicants must have a minimum of 1,000 downloads per episode. Eight applicants will be selected to participate in the program by Rooster Teeth executives, the WarnerMedia Access team and other WarnerMedia executives. Submissions will open in the coming months, and the inaugural program is set for this fall.

The program will consist of mentorship and training across production, marketing, business development, technical skills, content development, branded content and partnerships, writing and improv. Participants will also be able to shadow Rooster Teeth productions, appear on camera and access equipment for recording and streaming. Housing in Austin and a weekly stipend are included. At the end of the program, participants will put on a talent showcase for industry execs with the chance to be offered a yearlong Rooster Teeth talent contract.

“One of the many strengths of WarnerMedia Access is that we operate across the enterprise and can connect talent with a breadth of opportunity. Our deep connections with community and advocacy groups, HBCUs and a number of organizations serving under-represented talent enables us to be more intentional and impactful with our outreach,” said Karen Horne, SVP of equity and inclusion at WarnerMedia. “The digital creators program is yet another great initiative in our suite of pipeline programs and we are so thrilled to partner with Rooster Teeth on such an innovative project that aims to amplify digital content creators.”

Register here to receive updates on when applications for the program will open.