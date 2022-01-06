Rooney Mara to Play Audrey Hepburn in Apple Biopic Directed by Luca Guadagnino

A biopic of iconic actress Audrey Hepburn starring Rooney Mara is in the works at Apple, Variety has confirmed.

Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino will helm the project, with Mara producing and “The Giver” co-writer Michael Mitnick penning the script.

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Hepburn is an acting legend celebrated for her performances in classics like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “My Fair Lady,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Charade” and “Sabrina.” During her four-decade career, Hepburn achieved EGOT status, winning Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy awards, the last of which she received posthumously.

Representatives for Mara and Guadagnino did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. Puck was the first to report the news of the film.

More to come…