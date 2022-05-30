Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur Team on ‘Bas Karo Aunty!’

Varun Agarwal’s bestseller “How I Braved Anu Aunty and Co-Founded a Million Dollar Company” is being adapted as young-adult comedy-drama film “Bas Karo Aunty!”

The project is backed by some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including the “Dangal” director Nitesh Tiwari and “Break Point” filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films and Star Studios.

The film is about today’s youth and their dilemmas, the thrills, risks, and romance of embarking on a new life path and chasing one’s dreams, and aims to capture the zeitgeist and entrepreneurial spirit of young India. It is directed by debutant filmmaker Abhishek Sinha and written by Nitesh Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra (“Chhichhore”). The cast includes Ishwak Singh (“Rocket Boys,” “Paatal Lok”) and Mahima Makwana (“Antim”). “Bas Karo Aunty!” has started principal photography and will be shot across Mumbai.

Star Studios is the rebranded entity that used to be known as Fox Star Studios India. Upcoming films include “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, co-produced with Dharma Productions; “Babli Bouncer, by Madhur Bhandarkar, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid co-produced with Junglee Pictures; “Gulmohar, by Rahul Chittella, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Rishi Bagga, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma, co-produced with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous works; and the remake of coming-of-age Malayalam-language 2022 blockbuster “Hridayam,” co-produced with Dharma.

Nitesh Tiwari also has “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan, in the works at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.