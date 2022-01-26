Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer.

“Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything bad about something just so that you can get some attention for something that you had no idea about creating,” Perlman told The Independent. “It’s corrupt. And it’s sick. And it’s twisted.”

Perlman added that he “understands” the critical backlash to “Don’t Look Up” is “part of how the internet has almost killed journalism. And now journalism is trying to do everything they can to co-opt and maintain their importance.”

Despite its popularity, “Don’t Look Up” divided film critics upon release. Variety chief film critic Peter Debruge was mostly negative on the movie, calling it “shrill and self-righteous,” adding, “McKay’s tone is grating, even if you don’t have to look far to see some version of what he’s ranting about in the real world.”

“Don’t Look Up” polarized critics, but it has proven to be a strong presence on the awards circuit. The film nabbed four Golden Globe nominations and six Critics Choice Award nominations, including for best picture. The cast is also nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in the outstanding ensemble in a motion picture category. “Don’t Look Up” was named one of the 10 best films of the year by the National Board of Review. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.