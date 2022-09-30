Ron Howard to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Ron Howard will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in Directing at the 25th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Recently, Howard directed and produced the biographical survival feature, “Thirteen Lives,” starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton. Based on the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018, the film revolves around a team of divers and their mission to rescue twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team who are trapped in a system of underground caves. “Thirteen Lives” will be screened at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, followed by an in-person conversation with Howard about his career.

The largest university-run film fest in the U.S., SCAD honors professional and student filmmakers and welcomes a wide array of industry pros including directors, writers and actors over its eight-day run.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival will take place from Oct. 22 to 29. The complete festival line-up will be announced on Oct. 3 at the fest’s website.

Past recipients of the award include Kenneth Branagh, Billy Crystal, Richard Gere, Meg Ryan, Gena Rowlands, Jeremy Irons, Stan Lee, Lily Tomlin, Ian McKellen and Malcolm McDowell.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker is known for directing such Oscar-winning dramas as 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind” and 1995’s “Apollo 13.” He began his film career as an actor, first appearing in 1959’s “The Journey” and 1962’s “The Music Man,” and later starring in television series like “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Happy Days.”

Along with “A Beautiful Mind” and “Apollo 13,” Howard’s directing credits include “Splash,” “Parenthood,” “We Feed People,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week,” “Rush,” “Frost/Nixon,” “The Da Vinci Code,” “The Paper,” “Backdraft” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” For television, Howard produced the 2022 docuseries “Light & Magic” and “Under the Banner of Heaven,” the Emmy-nominated miniseries starring Andrew Garfield. He also produced and narrated the Emmy-winning series “Arrested Development.”