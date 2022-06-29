‘Romy and Michele’ Sequel ‘Getting Closer Than Ever’ to Happening, Mira Sorvino Announces

Romy and Michele are getting closer to that long-anticipated reunion. Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have confirmed in separate interviews that a sequel to their 1997 cult comedy is in the early stages of development, so early that original screenwriter Robin Schiff hasn’t even finalized the idea yet. Sorvino appeared on “Today” (via EW) and teased, “We’re getting closer. Something might be in the works.”

“There’s nothing official to report, but I can unofficially hint that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting something to happen,” Sorvino said about a follow-up to “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

Kudrow was interviewed on SiriusXM a few hours later and confirmed Schiff is “thinking about it and coming up with something. Isn’t that thrilling?”

Schiff created the characters of Romy and Michele for her 1988 stage play “Ladies’ Room,” which starred Kudrow. The actor was joined by Oscar winner Sorvino in the 1997 film, which was a moderate box office hit, but emerged as a cult classic over the years. Sorvino and Kudrow reignited interest in a “Romy and Michele” sequel after they reunited at the SAG Awards in February to present an award. The duo wore pink and blue suits that matched the metallic minidresses they donned in the movie.

“Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?” Kudrow asked Sorvino, evoking a line of dialogue from the movie. Sorvino responded, “I just realized this, we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

Sorvino and Kudrow were on hand to present the prize for outstanding ensemble in comedy series. “Romy and Michele” cast the two actors as unsuccessful 28-year-olds who invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at their 10-year high school reunion.