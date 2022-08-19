Screen Media Buys Lost Roger Corman Film ‘Virtually Heroes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media has nabbed North American distribution rights to “Virtually Heroes,” an action comedy that was produced by Roger Corman nearly a decade ago but was left without a home.

The release of the film has been a long time coming. “Virtually Heroes” was an official selection of the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, but despite Corman’s legendary status as the Picasso of B movies, it never landed distribution. The film was directed and produced by GJ Echternkamp (“Frank and Cindy”) and stars Robert Baker (“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”), Brent Chase (“Shameless”), Katie Savoy (“How I Met Your Mother”) and Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame.

It centers on two self-aware characters in a “Call of Duty”-inspired video game as they battle endless enemies and their own existential crises. With the help of Hamill’s Yoda-like monk, they attempt to win the game and get the girl.

The film will have a limited theatrical and digital release this December. Screen Media has partnered with corporate sibling Popcornflix, a Crackle Plus platform, to premiere the movie to streaming audiences in February 2023. Both companies are owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul.

“We’re thrilled to bring this lost Corman project to our audiences,” said Screen Media in a statement. “The film is a perfect blend of action and campy, tongue-in-cheek comedy, and will be sure to delight viewers – whether this is their first foray into the world of Roger Corman or fiftieth.”

“Virtually Heroes was an ambitious project in many ways, and not exactly what you would call a conventional film,” said Echternkamp. “I’m so glad that Screen Media is at last bringing this cult movie out of the shadows and onto their platform to be discovered by a new audience.”

The deal was negotiated by Brendan Murray, senior manager of digital acquisitions, on behalf of Screen Media with New Horizons Picture Corporation.