Robert Pattinson Disagreed With Studio Making ‘Twilight’ Less Emo: ‘The Only Way’ to Do It

Robert Pattinson joined GQ this week for a look back at his most iconic roles, including his turn as vampire Edward Cullen in the blockbuster “Twilight” movies. The actor filmed the original “Twilight” at 21 years old. The young Pattinson wanted the movie to be as edgy and emo as possible, which didn’t sit right with the studio.

“I wanted to make it as arty as possible,” Pattinson said. “We had this strange tension where the studio was scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. I spent so much time [on set] infuriated… I can’t believe the way I was acting half the time.”

Pattinson retold a story he first shared in 2017 about his managers visiting the “Twilight” set one day and encouraging him to smile more and not play things so serious. His managers told him point blank, “You’ll be fired by the end of the day if you don’t stop doing what you’re doing.”

Another story Pattinson retold was how he was high on Valium when he went to go audition for “Twilight.” As the actor explained, “I had started to develop this absolute terror of auditions, which I’m sure a lot of actors have. I could be so enthusiastic about something and then the day of the audition, my confidence would just entirely collapse. The same thing happened on the morning of the ‘Twilight’ audition.”

“I had never taken a Valium before,” Pattinson continued. “I just remember feeling so glorious in the back of the taxi with the window open and just being like, ‘Wow, this is what I’ve been missing.’ I think I had this quite spacey, detached kind of thing in the audition, which must have worked for the character.”

Watch Pattinson relive more of his iconic roles in the video below.