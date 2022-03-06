Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Opens to $120 Million at International Box Office, Nears $250 Million Globally

Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman” towered over international box office charts, collecting $120 million from 74 overseas markets.

After debuting to $128.5 million in North America, the Warner Bros. comic book adventure has generated $248.5 million globally to date. That’s a strong start since the movie, which clocks in at a butt-numbing three hours, cost $200 million to make.

Outside of domestic theaters, “The Batman” had the best turnout in the United Kingdom, where it earned $18.4 million, followed by Mexico, where it earned $12 million. Other top territories include Australia ($9.2 million), Brazil ($8.8 million), France ($8.5 million), Germany ($5.1 million) and Korea ($4.4 million). “The Batman” doesn’t open in China, which is currently the world’s biggest theatrical market, until March 18. It won’t play at all in Russia after Warner Bros. opted to pull its release following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” takes a gritty look at Bruce Wayne’s earlier days as “the world’s greatest detective.” In his pursuit of justice, the youthful Dark Knight uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the maniacal killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). The star-studded cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime-lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon. The movie has been embraced by critics (it holds an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes), as well as audiences (it landed an “A-” CinemaScore).

Though pent-up demand to watch the former “Twilight” star take on the famed Caped Crusader all but entirely fueled international ticket sales, other movies still managed to bring in some business.

Tom Holland’s video game adaptation “Uncharted” added another $17.4 million from 64 foreign markets, pushing its overseas total to $171.3 million. The Sony Pictures film, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, has generated a strong $271 million at the global box office to date. “Uncharted” carries a $120 million price tag.

Elsewhere, Disney and 20th Century’s murder mystery “Death on the Nile” grossed $5.1 million from 41 international territories over the weekend. Those ticket sales push the film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, to $78 million overseas and $115 million globally.

Universal’s animated musical comedy “Sing 2” brought in $4.2 million from 67 overseas markets, bringing its tally to $207.7 million. Since launching last December, the family friendly movie has made an impressive $360 million at the worldwide box office.