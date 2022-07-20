Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Premieres Sept. 27 on Digital and Blu-Ray Before Heading to Netflix

Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” reboot will be available for digital purchase and on Blu-Ray on Sept. 27. The premiere date was announced along with the release of a new “Munsters” trailer.

The film will be available on Netflix later in the year. Zombie had announced recently that the film would also head to Netflix, writing, “This fall we are gonna spook-out like it’s 1964! Yep, THE MUNSTERS and THE ADDAMS FAMILY are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of Netflix.” The digital, Blu-Ray and DVD will include over an hour of Collector’s Edition bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage with Zombie and the cast and feature commentary by Zombie that takes viewers deep inside the haunted adventure.

A new “Munsters” trailer was also released, which fans hailed as looking higher quality than the first one.

Based on the ’60s black-and-white sitcom, the film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa. Returning from the original cast are Butch Patrick and Pat Priest.

The story follows the family of benign monsters who relocate from Transylvania to the American suburbs.

Also making an appearing in the film is Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira. Peterson plays Barbara Carr, a real estate agent. “Here I am playing this character that’s so different from what I normally do. I’m playing a super straight character,” Peterson revealed in a Variety interview.

Zombie, the director behind “House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects” will deliver a family- friendly film which he confirmed will be rated PG. His version will be in color, as the teaser trailer revealed last week.

Production shot on location in Budapest, Hungary, during the pandemic. The entire Mockingbird Lane neighborhood was constructed from scratch by production designer Juci Szurdi.

Since announcing the news last June, Zombie has teased audiences with behind-the-scenes insights into the sets, costumes and makeup of the anticipated film.

The costumes are designed by Tóth András Dániel and Godena-Juhász Attila. Zombie revealed photos of Daniel’s and Attila’s designs when he shared sketches of what Lily and Herman Munster wear to bed. The detailed look included a description of Herman’s nightgown, complete with skull buttons, while spiderweb embroidery finishes Lily’s floor-length robe. Zombie wrote, “What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers.”

Watch the new trailer here: