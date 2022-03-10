Rob Zombie Says ‘The Munsters’ Reboot Is Rated PG: It’s Not ‘Dirty, Violent and Nasty’

Rob Zombie’s upcoming “The Munsters” reboot is rated PG, the filmmaker announced on Instagram this week. The rating makes sense given that “The Munsters” is based on the family-oriented sitcom that gained popularity in the 1960s, but many fans speculated what kind of “Munsters” film the reboot would be given the involvement of Zombie. The director behind violent and twisted horror films such as “House of 1000 Corpses” and “3 from Hell” doesn’t exactly scream family friendly.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” Zombie wrote on Instagram while announcing his reboot’s PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

Zombie announced last summer that he would be writing and helming a reimagining of “The Munsters” and constructing all of Mockingbird Lane, the street where the family of benign monsters live after relocating from Transylvania to the American suburbs. The movie is set up at Universal Studios’ 1440 Entertainment division. Zombie’s cast includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

Universal’s 1440 division makes live-action and animated films and series for worldwide distribution across all non-theatrical platforms, which indicates Zombie’s “The Munsters” film will likely go directly to streaming. No release date has been set yet for the film.

Zombie’s directing career kicked off in the early 2000s with hardcore horror films “House of 1000 Corpses” (2003) and “The Devil’s Rejects” (2005). He then gained more mainstream appeal as the writer and director of “Halloween,” a 2007 reimagining of John Carpenter’s classic slasher. Zombie’s “Halloween” starred Tyler Mane as Michael Myers and grossed over $80 million at the box office despite negative reviews. Zombie directed a sequel, “Halloween II,” which was released in 2009.