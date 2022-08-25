Roadside Attractions Movies Will Land on Hulu After Playing in Theaters

New movies from Roadside Attractions, the independent production company behind “Judy,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Manchester by the Sea,” will arrive on Hulu after playing in theaters.

Roadside Attractions inked a multi-year output deal with Hulu for its post-theatrical window — known as the pay one window — sooner bringing the company’s films to the streamer.

Under the terms of the deal, Hulu will receive exclusive U.S. streaming rights to upcoming Roadside Attractions films including director Phyllis Nagy’s abortion drama “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver; and the feel-good “Gigi & Nate,” featuring Charlie Rowe, Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi.

Roadside co-presidents Eric d’Arbeloff and Howard Cohen called the partnership “a win for everyone.”

“Our new relationship with Hulu is a win for everyone — but especially the talented producers whose films we acquire for distribution,” the co-presidents said in a statement. “It means we at Roadside can focus on maximizing our films in theaters with the confidence they will find a corresponding home on Hulu’s premium streaming platform, which delivers the industry’s highest caliber and most entertaining independent cinema.”

Hulu president Joe Earley added: “Delivering great storytelling is a core objective shared by Hulu and Roadside Attractions. We are fortunate that their highly anticipated new titles will be available to our viewers as a part of our industry-leading independent film slate.”

Along with Roadside’s Cohen and Angel An, the deal with Hulu was negotiated by Lionsgate’s Ryan Lowerre and Dillon Siler. Lionsgate owns a minority stake in Roadside and distributes Roadside’s films in US home entertainment; as part of that pact, the studio negotiates Roadside’s pay one theatrical output deals.