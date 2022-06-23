Roadside Attractions Buys ‘Gigi & Nate,’ Uplifting Drama Inspired by True Story (EXCLUSIVE)

Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Free Turn’s “Gigi & Nate.” The film stars Charlie Rowe, Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden, and Jim Belushi, and is based on true events. It tells the story of Nate Gibson, a young man whose life is turned upside down after he suffers a near-fatal illness and is left a quadriplegic.

And “Gigi & Nate” also serves as the introduction to a pint-sized, though still formidable new talent. Making her big-screen debut in the titular role of service animal “Gigi,” is Allie, an adorable capuchin monkey. In the movie, Gigi is trained to assist Nate with his basic needs and helps him rediscover his sense of hope. Look for audiences to fall in love with Allie/Gigi when Roadside Attractions releases the film exclusively in theaters on Sept. 2, 2022.

The film is directed and produced by BAFTA-winning director Nick Hamm (“Driven”), alongside producers Piers Tempest of Tempo Productions and René Besson. It is executive produced by Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich. Jon Hamm of Free Turn Films and Nick Drew of Axis Studios also executive produced. Emmy-nominee David Hudgins penned the script.

“’Gigi & Nate’ is a unique, stranger than fiction story that highlights the truths we see every day, the sacrifices we make to support our loved ones, the emotional bond between human and animal that transforms our lives, and how either, but particularly both, give us the strength to persevere,” Hamm said.

Rowe has appeared in “Rocketman” and “Never Let Me Go,” Harden is best known for her turns in “Mystic River” and “Pollock” and Belushi starred in “Red Heat” and “According to Jim.” Rounding out the cast are three-time Oscar-nominee Diane Ladd (“Rambling Rose”), Josephine Langford (“After”), Zoe Colletti (“Annie”), Hannah Riley (“Paper Towns”), Sasha Compère (“Single Drunk Female”), Olly Sholotan (“Bel-Air”), Emilio Garcia-Sanchez (“The Society”) and Mishel Prada (“Riverdale”).

“It’s no secret that animals have extraordinary lessons to teach us,” Roadsides’ Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff stated. “Gigi teaches Nate resilience – something we all need right now and why we’re so excited to bring this film to audiences.”

Paul Leonard-Morgan composed the original score and Mary Ramos is the music supervisor. The cinematographer is Elliot Davis and the production designer is Marcia Hinds.

The deal was negotiated by Cohen and Angel An on behalf of Roadside Attractions and WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

Roadside has released many notable and award-winning films including “Manchester by the Sea,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” and “Judy.”