Action Movie ‘Roads of Fear’ Heads Cannes Slate for Fizz-e-Motion (EXCLUSIVE)

French action movie “Roads of Fear” heads the Cannes market slate for Vienna-based sales agency Fizz-e-Motion.

Emmanuel Saez’s film follows Elon Coretti, the only son of Sauveur Coretti, one of the mafia bosses in the South of France. While the Coretti clan reigns supreme across its patch, small Albanian dealers are increasingly involved in drug trafficking and other criminal activities in its territory. Sauveur decides to make an example by organizing an almost military assault on the Albanians’ site, but there is a price to pay.

The cast is led by Adrien Stoclet, Vanessa Aiffe and Vincent Andres. The production company is Indeprod.

Also on the slate is Etienne Constantinesco’s thriller “Ultimate Chance,” set in the north-east of France. Éric, a penniless man who lives in his car, rejects his 10-year-old autistic son Esteban, who is living in the care of his uncle. Because of the carelessness of his father, Esteban is kidnapped by two gangsters. Éric, devastated, is determined to do what’s necessary in order to raise the ransom.

Another film in the lineup is Marco Sandeman’s romantic drama “Borderline.” It follows Mads, a successful Danish marketing executive, on a trip to London, who has a brief sexual liaison with Joan. Mads returns to his life in Denmark, but for Joan it doesn’t end there. Mads is played by Mads Reuther from Thomas Vinterberg’s “The Commune.” Joan is played by Natalia Tena, who was the wildling Osha in “Game of Thrones,” and Nymphadora Tonks in the “Harry Potter” films.

Other new films on the slate include Jakub Machala’s romantic-comedy “Avalanche of Love,” Vojtech Moravec’s music biopic “Life of a DJ,” and Savvas D. Michael’s fantasy/mystery “The Phantom Warrior.”

Fizz-e-Motion’s slate is presented in cooperation with Polish sales and distribution company Sonovision.