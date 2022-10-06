RLJE Films Buys Peyton List Horror-Thriller ‘The Friendship Game'(EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to “The Friendship Game,” a new horror-thriller from Scooter Corkle, the director of “Hollow in the Land.” The film revolves around a group of teenagers who encounter a strange object that tests their bonds to each other with increasingly destructive consequences. Damien Ober, a writer on the Netflix series “The OA,” penned the script.

Peyton List, best known for her work on “Cobra-Kai” and the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise, leads an ensemble cast that also includes Brendan Meyer (“Color Out of Space”), Kelcey Mawema (“To All the Boys…” franchise), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (“The Flash”) and Dylan Schombing (“Warcraft”). RLJE Films will release the film in theaters, on demand and across assorted digital platforms on Nov. 11, 2022.

“‘The Friendship Game’ features an incredibly talented young cast lead by rising star Peyton List,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer at RLJE Films. “We cannot wait for audiences to join this fun, exciting, entertaining thrill-ride of a movie.”

“We’re very energized to be partnered with RLJE Films on the release of ‘The Friendship Game’ – this is the kind of film they always rock with,” said Daniel Bekerman, a producer on the film. “Scooter is a filmmaker to watch and combined with Damien’s mind bending and terrifying script, they took this movie past our wildest expectations. Peyton delivers on a raw and gritty performance in a role unlike anything we have seen from her before. Can’t wait to get the film in front of audiences!”

“The Friendship Game” is a Scythia Films production in association with Social Construct. It was produced by Bekerman, who previously made “The Witch,” and executive producer Zak Kilberg. Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Executive Producer Tannaz Anisi of 13 Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

RLJE Films is a division of AMC Networks. Its slate includes “Dual” starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, “The Lair” from director Neil Marshall, and Tim Sutton’s “Taurus,” starring Colson Baker and Maddie Hasson.