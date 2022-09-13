RLJE Films Buys Eva Green, Mark Strong Thriller ‘Nocebo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films has acquired “Nocebo,” a thriller starring Eva Green and Mark Strong.

The film will open in theaters on Nov. 4 and on-demand and digitally on Nov. 22. Shudder will release the film in 2023. Both RLJE and Shudder are business units of AMC Networks Shudder focuses on streaming movies in the horror, thriller and supernatural genres.

“Nocebo” centers on a fashion designer (Green), who suffers from a mysterious illness that confounds her doctors and frustrates her husband (Strong). Help arrives in the form of a Filipino nanny (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.

The movie was directed by Lorcan Finnegan (“Vivarium”) and written by Garret Shanley (“Without Name”). It also stars Billie Gadsdon.

“We’re huge fans of Lorcan’s previous work and are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with him on ‘Nocebo,’” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions pfficer of RLJE Films. “With the incredible cast performances and chilling, thought-provoking themes in the film, we can’t wait to bring ‘Nocebo’ to theaters this fall.”

“Nocebo” was produced by Brunella Cocchiglia and Emily Leo, and was executive produced by XYZ Films. Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Finnegan is repped by Peter Van Steemberg at XYZ Films and by Jack Thomas at Independent Talent Group.