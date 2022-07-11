Producer Rikki Hughes’ Magic Lemonade Signs With CAA, Adds Saterah Moore to Lead Development (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning producer Rikki Hughes has signed with CAA, as the industry veteran expands her production company, Magic Lemonade, with the hiring of Saterah Moore to lead development.

Hughes’ resume as producer and showrunner of comedy specials, award shows and independent features is topped with her achievement as the first African American woman to win an Emmy in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category for Dave Chappelle’s “Equanimity & the Bird Revelation” in 2018. Hughes won her second Emmy for Chappelle’s “Sticks & Stones” in 2020. Both projects also nabbed Grammy Awards for best comedy album, as did the comedian’s 2017 special “The Age of Spin.”

“I am excited to have a team to support Magic Lemonade as we have expanded to Magic Lemonade UK. Saterah Moore as our EVP of Development, Kali McIver as Head of Production, and now with CAA as our agency, I’m excited to unveil our new development slate,” Hughes said when announcing the moves.

Moore joins the company, which will also be represented by CAA, as exec VP of development. She previously served as senior VP of current programming at Objective Media Group America, where she oversaw specials and franchises including Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” Nat Geo’s “When Sharks Attack” and the GLAAD Award-nominated “12 Dates of Christmas” for HBO Max.

“I am a champion for highly entertaining intersectional content with a clear point of view, and am excited to pair my tried and true experience with Rikki’s dynamic rolodex and awesome unconventional approach to storytelling,” noted Moore. “I want to be of service. Rikki and I are totally aligned on how we can help make a positive impact on the people, spaces, and art that we both care so deeply about.”

Hughes’ credits also include producing Chappelle’s documentary “This Time, This Place,” which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, and executive producing his Netflix special “The Closer.” She also produced “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion for HBO Max, and executive produced the Netflix comedy specials “Indiana Mike” for Mike Epps and “Legendary” starring Earthquake.

In addition to CAA, Hughes continues to be represented by attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild LLP.