Vice Media Group Names Rich Santiago as SVP, Brand Strategy and Creative Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Brand executive Rich Santiago has joined Vice Media Group as senior vice president of brand strategy and creative experience, Variety has learned exclusively. He will report to Nadja Bellan-White, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VICE Media Group, who announced the news on Wednesday.

Santiago joins the company from Meta (formerly Facebook), and will partner with Vice’s existing creative and editorial teams.

“VICE Media is an innovative media company that consistently delivers thought provoking and edgy news and content,” said Bellan-White. “Rich’s addition to our growing team will elevate our creative work across all VMG brands.”

Santiago added that the company “continues to skyrocket with their award-winning, impactful content and storytelling. Now, more than ever, I am honored to join this team of creative and thought-provoking minds as we navigate new and exciting frontiers.”

Prior to joining VICE Media, Santiago was a creative leader at BBDO Worldwide, Meta (formerly Facebook), Live Nation, the Obama administration and MullenLowe. Throughout his career, he’s garnered recognition working with such iconic brands as Google, Starbucks, AT&T, McDonald’s, CVS Health and Anheuser-Busch.

Santiago will be based in VMG’s headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. Vice Media Group encompasses creative scripted and unscripted content studios and distribution arms, as well as editorial operations. These include: Vice News, Refinery29, Motherboard, Munchies, fashion nexus i-D, and the creative agency voices. Under CEO Nancy Dubuc, the company recently took full operating control of the label Pulse Films, behind releases including “Pig,” “Mogul Mowgli” and the Sundance player “Meet Me in the Bathroom.”