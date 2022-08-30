Rian Johnson Is ‘Even More Proud’ of ‘The Last Jedi’ Five Years After ‘Star Wars’ Film Released

While “The Last Jedi” achieved widespread critical acclaim, the middle chapter of the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy proved to be very divisive among fans.

Looking back at his go at the galactic franchise, writer-director Rian Johnson said he is “even more proud of it five years on.” In an interview with Empire, Johnson said, “When I was up at bat, I really swung at the ball.”

He continued: “I think it’s impossible for any of us to approach ‘Star Wars’ without thinking about it as a myth that we were raised with, and how that myth, that story, baked itself into us and affected us. The ultimate intent was not to strip away — the intent was to get to the basic, fundamental power of myth. And ultimately I hope the film is an affirmation of the power of the myth of ‘Star Wars’ in our lives.”

At the end of “The Last Jedi,” Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) meets his death and becomes a symbol of hope against evil forces across the galaxy. According to Johnson: “The final images of the movie, to me, are not deconstructing the myth of Luke Skywalker, they’re building it, and they’re him embracing it. They’re him absolutely defying the notion of, ‘Throw away the past’ and embracing what actually matters about his myth and what’s going to inspire the next generation. So for me, the process of stripping away is always in the interest of getting to something essential that really matters.”

Johnson’s next film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” the sequel to his wildly popular 2019 whodunnit, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10. The film will then debut in select cinemas in November before hitting Netflix on Dec. 23.