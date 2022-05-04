‘Ghosts,’ ‘The Other Two’ Breakout Actor Brandon Scott Jones Joins ‘Renfield’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Critics Choice Award nominee and breakout comedic talent Brandon Scott Jones has been cast in Universal’s upcoming Dracula comedy “Renfield.”

While production wrapped nearly a month ago, Jones’ casting had previously gone unreported. He joins Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in the tale of the iconic vampire’s loyal footman who begins to wonder what life is like out of his master’s long shadow. Chris McKay (“The Tomorrow War,” “The Lego Batman Movie”) directs from a script by Ryan Ridley, based on an original idea by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman. The film also stars Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez.

Jones has broken out as a must-watch on the Hollywood-beloved series “The Other Two,” playing a struggling actor and friend of protagonist Drew Tarver. He also serves as a writer and co-producer on the project. Jones’ footprint expanded as a favorite on the top-rated CBS show “Ghosts,” where he plays Alexander Hamilton’s unacknowledged nemesis, Captain Isaac Higgintoot. His performance earned him a 2022 Critics Choice Award nomination and is building momentum for the Emmy race.

His previous credits include the cult series “The Good Place,” the Rebel Wilson rom-com “Isn’t It Romantic,” the improv dramedy “Don’t Think Twice” and Chris Kelly’s “Other People.”

“Renfield” is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Kirkman and David Alpert (“The Walking Dead,” “Invincible”), co-presidents Bryan Furst and Sean Furst, and McKay. The latter’s producing partner, Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, “The Tomorrow War”), will executive produce.

Jones is represented by Mosaic, CAA, Shelter PR and Granderson Des Rochers.