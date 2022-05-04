Baseball Legend Reggie Jackson to Become Subject of Feature Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Baseball legend Reggie Jackson’s life and career are set to be chronicled in a new documentary, from Bron Life, Delirio Films and Red Crown Productions.

The feature, titled “Reggie,” is directed by Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Stapleton (“Shut up and Dribble” and FX’s “Pride”) and tells the story of the ’70s sports megastar. The film is financed by Creative Wealth Media and will examine the bigger picture of the intersection of race and sports, contextualizing the current dialogues happening in professional sports and the country as a whole.

Before Jackson became a five-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star, he started his professional career in Birmingham at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. He then moved to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party before landing in New York City as the Yankees’ first Black superstar when the Bronx was burning. “Reggie” aims to demonstrate how Jackson’s “megawatt persona,” both on and off the field, played a large part in shaping the discussion around race during his career, and whose legacy reverberates today.

“Reggie” is the follow-up documentary from Deliro Films’ after “They Call Me Magic,” which recently debuted on Apple TV+.

“There are only so many athletes with the level of superstardom that both Magic and Michael Jordan have,“ commented Delirio Films’ Chris Leggett and Rafael Marmor, who are producers on the new documentary. ”Reggie was the precursor to them both and the impact his story has on what is going on in sports today is unparalleled.“

The project is also the second documentary feature from BRON, following the recently announced “Loudmouth,” about Rev. Al Sharpton, which was selected as the closing night film by the Tribeca Festival this June.

“Championing underrepresented voices and perspectives has always been integral to BRON’s mission. We feel honored to be given the opportunity to tell Reggie’s story and know that his struggles and successes will resonate with a broad audience,” stated BRON’s Brenda Gilbert and Aaron L. Gilbert, who serve as executive producers.

About the company’s non-scripted division, they added that “BRON Life is just getting started bringing powerful non-fiction narratives to market and we’re thrilled to come out the gate swinging with this inspirational project.”

BRON Releasing will be representing sales for the project, and aim to debut the film around the next World Series.

Producers include Leggett and Marmor; Red Crown Productions’ Daniel Crown and Yoni Liebling; and Brenda Gilbert and Aaron L. Gilbert, who serve as executive producers on behalf of BRON in association with Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth and Suraj Maraboyina.