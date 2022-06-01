Amazon’s Gay Rom-Com ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Finds Leads in Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine

The anticipated film adaptation of bestselling novel “Red, White & Royal Blue” has found its leading heartthrobs — Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

The same-sex romantic comedy follows the shining heir to an American presidency and his whirlwind romance with a second-in-line British royal, as told in Casey McQuiston’s groundbreaking book.

Set up at Amazon Studios, additional cast announced Wednesday includes Emmy nominee Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry (“The Dropout”) and Sarah Shahi (“Sex/Life”). Tony Award winner Matthew López (“The Inheritance”) is directing and writing the script. Berlanti/Schechter Films is producing, and cameras will roll this month in the U.K.

“It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life,” McQuiston said. “This casting is no exception. I absolutely can’t wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry.”

Zakhar Perez broke out in the sequels to the YA juggernaut “The Kissing Booth” at Netflix. He most recently appeared on the HBO Max original “Minx,” and is starring in Prime Video’s original “1Up.” He’ll play Mexican-American Alex Claremont-Diaz, son of a female president and stateside tabloid darling. Destined to follow in his mom’s footsteps, Alex balances cracking books and appearing in People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue with ease. His only problem is Prince Henry (Galitzine), a golden child with an enviable social diary and “the spare” to his older brother, heir to England’s throne. After a messy incident at a state dinner, Alex and Henry decide to call a truce — one that leads to a high-stakes and heady romantic entanglement.

Galitzine will next be seen as the male lead in Netflix’s “Purple Hearts” alongside Sofia Carson. He also recently starred as Prince Robert in “Cinderella “for Prime Video, opposite Camila Cabello.

Further ensemble cast members include Rachel Hilson (“Winning Time”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Aneesh Sheth (“A Kid Like Jake”), Polo Morin (“Who Killed Sara?”), Ahmed Elhaj (“Dangerous Liaisons”) and Akshay Khanna (“Polite Society”). Michael McGrath is executive producing alongside López and McQuiston. Ted Malawer previously penned a draft of the script.

“Meeting with and auditioning literally hundreds of actors over these past several months has been a painstaking labor of love that has brought us this diverse and extraordinary cast, led so fantastically by Nick and Taylor,” López concluded. “I cannot wait for the fans of the book (and indeed for the world) to find out how remarkably gifted and perfect these two actors are for bringing Henry and Alex to life.”