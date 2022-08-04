Rebel Wilson to Star in Tennis Comedy ‘Double Fault’ at Paramount (EXCLUSIVE)

Rebel Wilson is getting ready to serve as the star of “Double Fault,” a tennis comedy in development at Paramount Pictures’ Players label.

Jim and Brian Kehoe, the brothers who wrote the 2019 high school comedy “Blockers,” are in talks to pen the screenplay. The logline is being kept under wraps.

“Double Fault” will be produced by Wilson and Todd Garner (“Senior Year”), with Brad Jenkel (“The Matador”) on board as executive producer.

Wilson recently starred in Netflix’s teen comedy “Senior Year,” in which she played a 37-year-old who wakes up from a coma and returns to high school to get her diploma.

In Variety’s review of “Senior Year,” Dennis Harvey praised Wilson as “a naturally gifted comedian” who pulls together the movie “through sheer force of personality and riffing performance chops.”

Prior to “Senior Year,” Wilson hadn’t starred in a movie since 2019’s “Isn’t It Romantic,” a romantic comedy that parodies stereotypical Hollywood meet-cutes. She was in high demand that year, also co-starring with Anne Hathaway in the con-artist comedy “The Hustle,” lending her vocal talents as Jennyanydots in Tom Hooper’s “Cats” adaptation and appearing in Taika Waititi’s war dramedy “Jojo Rabbit.”

Wilson landed on Hollywood’s radar with 2011’s hit comedy “Bridesmaids,” in her scene stealing performance as the wacky roommate of Kristen Wiig’s character. Her star grew as she provided the comedic relief as Fat Amy in Universal’s musical comedy “Pitch Perfect” trilogy. The first “Pitch Perfect” became a sleeper hit, and the series collectively generated $565 million worldwide.

Wilson’s other credits include films like “What to Expect When You’re Expecting,” “Struck by Lightning,” and “Bachelorette.”