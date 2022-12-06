Rebecca Lim Leads Chiller ‘Confinement’ For Clover Films, iQiyi (EXCLUSIVE)

Rebecca Lim, the Singaporean star of “This Land Is Mine,” “The Pupil” and the Asian adaptation of “The Bridge,” will lead the cast in creepy thriller “Confinement.” The film is to be directed by Kelvin Tong (“The Maid,” “It’s a Great, Great World”) from February next year.



The story involves a pregnant painter who moves into her dream home and hires a confinement nanny. As the woman begins her one month in confinement, inexplicable incidents start mounting in the house, threatening both her and her young baby.



The production is led by Singapore-based distributor and producer Clover Films in partnership with Chinese streaming firm iQiyi and with the support of Singapore Film Commission. The project was unveiled on the first day of the Asia TV Forum and market in Singapore.



Estimated total budget is S$1.2 million ($880,000). Hong Kong’s Celestial Tiger Entertainment and Singapore-listed media conglomerate G.H.Y Culture & Media are on board as investors and will take presenter credits. Boku Films takes an associate credit.



Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. iQiyi will handle distribution in China, while Clover will represent the film for international sales in the rest of the world.



The movie is part of a slate of movies that Clover is working with iQiyi with the support of SFC. It also comes after the launch of “Reunion Dinner” during Lunar New Year 2022. iQiyi is seeking expansion outside mainland China and operates its international content investment activities from Singapore.



“I worked with Rebecca on a television project a few years ago and was struck by her presence and intelligence. She is able to translate the unseen with her acting, making her perfect for ‘Confinement’, which deals with the anxiety surrounding the arrival of a stranger in the home,” said Tong.



“We are thrilled to have confirmed Rebecca for our movie. She is an artiste that Kelvin and Clover have always hoped to work with,” said Lim Teck, MD of Clover Films and executive producer of the movie.