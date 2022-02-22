Razzie Awards Founder Regrets Shelley Duvall’s ‘Shining’ Nomination: ‘I’d Take That Back’

Maureen Murphy, who founded the Razzie Awards in 1981 with John J.B. Wilson, said in a new interview with Vulture that she regrets giving a worst actress nomination to Shelley Duvall for “The Shining.” The Razzie Awards are held annually the day before the Oscars and spotlight the worst films and performances of the year. The voting body consists of 1,128 members from 49 states and over two dozen countries worldwide.

“Knowing the backstory and the way that Stanley Kubrick kind of pulverized her, I would take that back,” Murphy said when asked about the more controversial Razzie Award nominees from over the years. Kubrick terrorized Duvall on “The Shining” set. His demanding filmmaking style had negative effects on the actor’s mental and physical health.

“The Shining” is Kubrick’s only movie to earn nominations from the Razzie Awards. In addition to Duvall’s nomination, Kubrick was also included in the Razze race for worst director. John J.B. Wilson told Vulture that he still stands by Kubrick’s nomination.

“The voting membership the very first year were largely people that Maureen and I worked with at a trailer company,” Wilson said. “A group of us who had read Stephen King’s novel went to see ‘The Shining’ the night it opened at the Chinese, and we didn’t care for what Kubrick had done with the novel. The novel was far more visually astounding, far more terrifying, far more compelling, and we couldn’t understand why you would buy a novel that had all of that visual opportunity in it and then not do the topiary thing, not do the snakes in the carpet, not do the kids’ visions.”

Wilson continued, “If you’re going to say it’s ‘The Shining,’ you have to have certain key things in there that were not. And as I understand it, Kubrick was the one who decided what they cut out from the novel. So I don’t feel that badly about Stanley Kubrick.”

“Exactly. I think that guy’s overrated,” Murphy added. “He did one good movie, and that was about it. And we’re willing to say, ‘Yeah, maybe that shouldn’t have been nominated.’ Everybody makes mistakes. That’s being human.”

The 2022 Razzie Awards are set for March 26. This year’s nominations were once again polarizing, as Ben Affleck’s largely acclaimed performance in “The Last Duel” broke into the worst supporting actor race.