‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Director Carlos López Estrada Boards Paramount and Bad Robot’s ‘Your Name’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos López Estrada has been enlisted by Paramount, Bad Robot and Toho to rewrite and direct the sci-fi anime live action remake “Your Name.” The film is currently in development and is based on the the 2016 animated romantic fantasy drama, considered to be a modern classic in Japan.

López Estrada is writing the current script. The initial version was written by Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer, who is best known for his work on “Arrival” and “Bird Box.” Bad Robot’s J.J. Abrams will produce the film alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen, with Genki Kawamura, who produced the original. “Your Name” was a staggering hit in Japan, grossing over $230 million in that country alone.

In this re-imagined version, two teenagers discover they are magically and intermittently swapping bodies. When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds. Toho will handle distribution of the film in Japan; Paramount will release the picture in the U.S. and all other international territories.

López Estrada is an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker from Mexico City. His debut film, “Blindspotting.” premiered at the opening night of the 2018 edition of Sundance. It sparked a bidding war and was subsequently released by Lionsgate Entertainment. López Estrada was nominated by the DGA for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film, and the film was widely praised. Variety’s Peter Debruge put it on his list of the best films of the year, calling it a “thrilling snapshot of life in modern-day Oakland.”

His second film, “Summertime,” a look at how the lives of young Angelinos intersect, premiered at the opening night of Sundance 2020. It was released theatrically the following year. His third film, “Ray and the Last Dragon,” was released by Disney in March of 2021 and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. On the TV side, López Estrada directed an episode of FX and Marvel’s “Legion.” He began his career directing music videos for musicians like Billie Eilish, Father John Misty, Thundercat and Flying Lotus, Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Clipping. In 2012, he won a Latin Grammy for an animated music video he directed for Mexican artists Jesse & Joy.

López Estrada is currently developing an animated feature documentary set to release in 2023, as well as the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated favorite, “Robin Hood.”

López Estrada is represented by UTA and M88.