Ray Romano’s Directorial Debut ‘Somewhere in Queens’ Sells to Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions nabbed “Somewhere in Queens,” a heartfelt comedy from writer-director Ray Romano.

Romano, who stars in the movie as a working-class dad, also directed, co-wrote and produced “Somewhere in Queens” in his feature filmmaking debut.

The film will be released theatrically by Roadside Attractions in 2023.

“I am so excited to know that Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will be bringing this movie to theaters everywhere,” Romano said. “I lived with every facet of this production for years, as a director, co-writer, actor and producer. It’s such a personal story for me, and it’s inspiring to see these two companies step up because they believe in the movie as much as I do.”

In the film, Romano plays Leo Russo, a father who goes to great lengths to secure a basketball scholarship for his son, a high school senior. Laurie Metcalf, Tony Lo Bianco, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jennifer Esposito, Sadie Stanley and Jacob Ward also star in the movie, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival.

“Ray Romano has delivered an outstanding directorial debut, creating a vibrant family tapestry that is immediately relatable and heartfelt,” said Eda Kowan, Lionsgate’s executive VP of acquisitions and co-productions. “We are very proud to be distributing the film with our partners at Roadside and feel it will really connect with audiences.”

Howard Cohen, Roadside Attractions’ co-president, added, “We at Roadside fell in love with Ray Romano’s accomplished directorial debut, which takes us into the heart of the boisterous and unforgettable Russo family in Queens. Ray finds deeply satisfying drama and humor in their ostentatious celebrations and caustic expressions of love.”

Mark Stegemann co-wrote the film, which was produced by Albert Berger, Ron Yerxa, Romano and Stegemann.

The acquisition was negotiated by Kowan, Cohen, and Lionsgate’s Grace Duplissea and Kaycee Holcomb.