Ray Liotta Tributes Pour In From Viola Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis and More: ‘Passionate, Brilliant Actor’

Hollywood tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta, the distinctive “Goodfellas” actor who died suddenly at 67 years old. The actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the movie “Dangerous Waters.” Liotta went to sleep and never woke up, the actor’s publicist confirmed.

Liotta is forever known for his performance as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas.” His other well-regarded roles include playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams.” Additional credits include “Blow,” “Killing Them Softly,” “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Marriage Story.” The actor recently earned acclaim for his double role in “The Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” and for his supporting turn in Steven Soderbergh’s crime caper “No Sudden Movie.” He recently wrapped production on the Elizabeth Banks-directed “Cocaine Bear.”

“I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” the late actor’s “Goodfellas” co-star Lorraine Bracco wrote on Twitter. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is ‘Goodfellas.’ Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

“Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing,” filmmaker James Mangold wrote on Twitter. “Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.”

“Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor,” actor Jeffrey Wright wrote. “Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.”

Jamie Lee Curtis added her own tribute: “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis shared an obituary for Liotta and wrote to her followers that she “loved” his work, while Rosanna Arquette added, “I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was a friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend.”

