Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ Star, Dies at 67

Ray Liotta, the acclaimed actor known for “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and many more roles, has died at 67, Variety has confirmed with his publicist. He died in his sleep while he was in the Dominican Republic shooting an upcoming film, “Dangerous Waters.”

Playing the real-life mobster Henry Hill, Liotta shot to stardom in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” which revolutionized the gangster genre and received heaps of critical and commercial success. It’s widely considered one of the greatest films of all time, and received six Academy Award nominations and one win after releasing in 1990.

A year earlier, he played real-life MLB star Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” opposite Kevin Costner in the seminal baseball film. The film also earned three Oscar nominations, including a best picture nod, and has gone down as one of the most beloved sports movies in history.

