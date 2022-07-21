Ranveer Singh Strips Down and Slams Haters: ‘Anybody Who Judges Me Can Eat My F—ing Ass’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is holding nothing back in the new issue of Paper Magazine, where he graces the cover fully nude and tells off his haters with an explicit takedown. Singh is one of the biggest Bollywood stars in the world and has a social media following of well over 50 million. He’s made headlines in India for his gender-fluid and colorful fashion style, which has earned him comparisons to Harry Styles. Singh doesn’t care what anyone thinks about how he dresses.

“I work fucking hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my fucking ass, I will wear nice fucking shit,” Singh said. “I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I’m not complaining — I’m only too happy and too grateful — but I go fucking hard. I will fucking buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my fucking ass.”

Coming out of the pandemic, Singh said his “appetite for prolific work has become insatiable,” adding, “I’m so hungry for work, to do, to give, to perform, to ideate, to create, to collaborate. I have a ravenous appetite for work, I’m doing 20 hours a day and I’m damn fucking happy about it.”

Was Singh nervous about getting naked for the cover? Not at all. “It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn fucking naked,” he said. “You can see my fucking soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a shit. It’s just that they get uncomfortable.”

Variety spoke with Singh last December to discuss his acclaimed cricket epic “’83,” an account of the Indian men’s cricket team wining the World Cup in England in 1983. “’83” was originally supposed to release in April 2020, but the first wave of the pandemic delayed it. Producers decided to hold out for a theatrical release and not bow the film on a streaming service while cinemas remained closed. “’83” finally premiered at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival to rave reviews in December.

“I’m just so happy with the response that ”’83” has gotten – I want to make films that are memorable, that connect with people, like they can feel nostalgia, catharsis, they can laugh, they can cry, they can applaud,” Singh said. “That’s what I want to do. And I want to do more of it. And I want to keep doing it. I am fully ready and excited and enthusiastic about about the journey that lies ahead.”

Read Singh’s full interview with Paper Magazine at the link below.